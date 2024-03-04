Mutual Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average is $130.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

