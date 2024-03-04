Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CME Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,541,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $219.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

