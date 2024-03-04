Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.