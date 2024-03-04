Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 3,085.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 5,953.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,104,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 1,113,924 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at $3,629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 890,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Price Performance

ENIC opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

