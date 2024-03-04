Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,769,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

