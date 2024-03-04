Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.90% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDP. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Utilities during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Utilities during the first quarter worth about $319,000.

NYSEARCA:SDP opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

