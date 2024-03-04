Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $57,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $16.59 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

