Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after buying an additional 274,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $397.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $399.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,360 shares of company stock worth $85,649,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

