Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $609,387.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $78,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,642 shares of company stock worth $712,872. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MITK. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

