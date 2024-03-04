Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 25,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,539,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 26.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 3,600,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 748,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

KEY opened at $14.19 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.