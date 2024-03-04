Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 28,667 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,667 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

IJJ stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

