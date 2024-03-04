Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,049 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

