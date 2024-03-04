Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 7,234 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 286,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,244,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $139.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $130.83. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

