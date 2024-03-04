Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LANC. Stephens cut Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LANC stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.05.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

