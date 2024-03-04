Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kenvue by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,564,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kenvue by 33,657.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,899,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,268,000 after buying an additional 15,852,682 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

KVUE opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

