Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USO stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.