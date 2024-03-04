Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of ProShares UltraShort Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GLL opened at $26.35 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

