Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,727,000 after buying an additional 129,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.