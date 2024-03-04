Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $547.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $543.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

