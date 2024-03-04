Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,337 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Natera worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,177,444.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,827,019.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,177,444.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 896,442 shares of company stock worth $55,703,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.60.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

