National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.15.

Shares of STN opened at C$110.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$75.31 and a 12-month high of C$118.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

