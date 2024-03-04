National Bankshares Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$234.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$212.00 to C$234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$231.42.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE:WSP opened at C$218.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$196.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$164.32 and a 1-year high of C$221.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.