National Bankshares Cuts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

Shares of KXS opened at C$149.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 310.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.04. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$129.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$899,195.17. In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total value of C$1,007,714.28. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. Insiders have sold 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

