National Bankshares Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$94.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$97.82.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of CNQ opened at C$97.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$98.69. The stock has a market cap of C$106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.60, for a total transaction of C$106,344.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,656 shares of company stock worth $37,793,044. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.