National Bankshares Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.63.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$32.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.57. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

