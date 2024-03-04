National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,026 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.