Needham & Company LLC Boosts Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $62.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

XENE stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 483,248 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,076.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 102,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 56,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.