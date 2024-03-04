NET Power (NPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect NET Power to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NET Power Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NPWR opened at $8.02 on Monday. NET Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Get NET Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NET Power by 2,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 54,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.