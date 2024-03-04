NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

