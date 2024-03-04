New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $3.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 25.9 %

NYCB opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after buying an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.