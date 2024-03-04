NewAmsterdam Pharma to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $23.54 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

