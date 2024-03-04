Nexxen International (NEXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Nexxen International to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexxen International Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $5.29 on Monday. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $377.39 million, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nexxen International from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

