NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$17.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.58.

NFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NFI stock opened at C$12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.95.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

