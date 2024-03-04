NN (NNBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $229.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.02. NN has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Institutional Trading of NN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NN by 703.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NN during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

