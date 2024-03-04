Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 0.2 %

NDSN opened at $266.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

