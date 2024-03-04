Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $5.39 on Monday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,560,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $7,294,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

