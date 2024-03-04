Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Novavax by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

