Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $174,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,579,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 223,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,410 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXP opened at $14.54 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

