Nuvei (NVEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 74.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

