NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.72.

TSE:NVA opened at C$11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.72.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. Company insiders own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

