NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,568,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,687.10 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,089.44 and a twelve month high of $7,712.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,240.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6,519.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

