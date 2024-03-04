O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $24.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

