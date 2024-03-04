O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,711 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 315,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

JEF stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

