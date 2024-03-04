O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $152.08 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

