O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

