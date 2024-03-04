O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $974,148. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $292.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $292.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

