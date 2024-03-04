O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sinclair worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 230,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Performance

SBGI opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

