O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

