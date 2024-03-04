O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Snowflake by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.8 %

Snowflake stock opened at $186.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average is $178.65. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

