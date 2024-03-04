O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $107.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

